Balloons sent to great-grandmother in heaven end up in Speyside

A Motherwell youngster celebrating her first Communion sent balloons to ‘heaven’ and was shocked when they ended up in Speyside.

Aleshia Lynch thought that as her late great-grandmother Cathy Cowan was unable to attend she would send her some balloons for her party.

The Cathedral Primary pupil’s gran Carolyn Rowlands recommended that she attach a note to the balloons to see where they would end up.

The nine-year-old wrote: “Hello, I’m Aleshia Lynch and I am nine-years-old. I live in Motherwell in Scotland. Could you contact my gran Carolyn Rowlands on Facebook. Love Aleshia xxx.”

She then sent the pink balloons skywards where they would travel around 180 miles north east to a farm in Aberlour.

There they were picked up by Shona Taylor who posted a picture of Aleshia’s note on her timeline in a bid to track down Carolyn.

She wrote: “A challenge for my fab Facebook friends.

“Two pink first communion balloons landed on our farm with this note attached.

“Can you help find Aleshia’s gran? Please share across central belt and particularly Motherwell. Thanks.”

With the help of her Facebook friends Shona was able to get in touch with Carolyn to let her know she had found the balloons.

Carolyn posted: “Shona Taylor ... I can’t thank you enough for replying to my granddaughter’s message on her communion balloons with the message on it she let them off for my mum who is no longer with us thank you again from the bottom of my heart.”

Carolyn said Aleshia was amazed to hear how far her balloons had travelled and is pleased that the whole experience has enabled her to make a new friend.

She said: “Aleshia just couldn’t believe it when she was told her balloons had ended up in Speyside.

“Shona sent Aleshia a letter and also enclosed her original note in with it to prove to her how far it had travelled.

“Shona and myself have became friends through this.

“Aleshia’s communion was such a special day and now we have another special memory from it.”

