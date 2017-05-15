Are you North Lanarkshire’s mystery Lotto millionaire?

A North Lanarkshire lottery winner has almost run out of time to claim their £1m prize.

The Lotto Millionaire Raffle game creates two millionaires every week but the lucky individual who scooped the cash on Wednesday, November 23 has yet to claim their prize.

Lotto Millionaire Raffle numbers are printed on every Lotto line and the last-ditch search is still on. The winning code is AQUA 4631 7399 but the winner must make him or herself known by Monday, May 22.

Andy Carter, a senior winnings adviser with the National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money. We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time or look anywhere a missing Lotto ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

If the winner fails to come forward before the deadline, the £1 million prize will instead be distributed as lottery funding for projects around the UK.

Lottery winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. Claims should be made on the National Lottery Line 0844 338 7551 or by emailing help@national-lottery.co.uk.

Online or direct debit players automatically receive their prizes.