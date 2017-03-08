Air cadets gets their wings for being best in the west

The 498 (Wishaw) Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets which is based in Scottish Rifles House in Muir Street, Motherwell, has picked up a prestigious award.

They have been voted as the winner of the West of Scotland Wing Efficiency Trophy, making them the best squadron in the whole of the West of Scotland Wing.

They won the accolade through a diverse approach to training and developing young people, and in virtue of the score they achieved on their Annual Functional Inspection.

498 is now seen as a flagship squadron within West of Scotland Wing which contains 29 squadrons stretching from Castle Douglas to Grangemouth.