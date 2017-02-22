A dog’s work is never done

A rescue dog is enjoying life with his new family in Cleland so much that he even helps out with the housework.

Bruce, a five-year-old Labrador cross, has been living with the Owen family for almost six months and absolutely adores his new human companions.

He likes to soak up all the attention in the house, which includes all the appreciation he gets for putting laundry into the washing machine and taking it out to be dried.

Linda Owen was won over by Bruce’s unique personality on a visit to the Dog’s Trust Rehoming Centre in West Calder.

She said: “When I first met Bruce he was so happy and full of energy. Although I could tell he was a smart dog, I didn’t think he would eventually be helping me out in the kitchen!

“Sometimes I’ll be having conversations with my husband William or daughter Laura and I genuinely believe Bruce can understand every word we are saying. One day I asked him if he wanted to help me out with the washing and the next thing I noticed, he was in at the washing machine pulling out all the clothes into the basket.

“My family and I are adamant that Bruce is a human being inside a dog’s body and we wouldn’t be surprised if we came home one day and found he had the dinner waiting for us on the table!”

Rehoming centre manager Susan Tonner added: “All Bruce has ever wanted is a happy home and they do say a happy home is a clean one.”