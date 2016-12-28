Noel Lunch hits the £500,000 mark

More than 200 people supported the annual Noel Lunch in Crutherland House Hotel, East Kilbride, which raised £20,000 for Lanarkshire cancer charities.

This boosts contributions since the event was launched by May Storrie CBE 13 years ago to £500,000.

Charities to benefit this time are the Beatson New Oncology Unit at Monklands Hospital and Kilbryde Hospice in East Kilbride. The programme featured Steve McKenna as MC, main speaker Willie Allan, a recital by Dalziel High School choir, auctions and dancing.

May Storrie (left) is pictured with top table guests (l-r) Emma Oattes, Lynda and Alan McCulloch, Lady Susan Haughey representing Kilbryde Hospice, Willie Allan, Steve McKenna, and David Welch representing Beatson Lanarkshire.