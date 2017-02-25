NHS funds boost must be linked to reform, says health secretary

Health secretary Shona Robison has announced that NHS Lanarkshire is set to receive an additional £22.6 million in the coming financial year.

The increase represents an uplift of 2 per cent bringing the board’s overall funding to £1,129.6 million.

For NHS Lanarkshire this includes an additional £6 million to bring the board within one per cent of parity under the NHS funding formula, known as NRAC.

It is one of nine boards to receive this extra payment under the formula.

The uplift includes £12.5 million for investment in social care as part of the on-going integration of health and social care.

This funding will be used by local health and social care partnerships “to ensure people have the right care, in the right place, at the right time”.

NHS Lanarkshire will also receive a share of £128 million to help support delivery of service reform.

This extra funding will support the redesign of services aimed at trying to ensure the NHS can meet the challenges of an ageing population.

Shona Robison said: “This settlement represents a substantial additional investment in health services for the people of Lanarkshire.

“It reflects the Scottish Government’s commitment to continue to support our NHS with record levels of investment.

“However, I am also clear that this investment must be accompanied with service reform.

“We recognise that our growing elderly population means that we need to shift the focus of care towards the community, and that is what we’ll continue to do.

“It is nearly one year since we integrated health and social care across Scotland.

“This reform will enable us to support more people to remain independent for as long as possible, and receive care in the community rather than in hospital.

“Over the coming months we will be working with all health boards to help them develop sustainable financial plans for this year and beyond.

“Together we will ensure that this investment delivers better care, better services and better value.”