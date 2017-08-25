New police appeal in hunt for missing man Jimmy

Police have issued a further call for help in their search for missing Shotts man James McGhie, who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

James (known as Jimmy) left his home in Easter Road, Shotts on Monday to travel to a garage in Motherwell’s Shields Road.

He spoke to a member of staff at the garage at around 8am and left his car to be serviced, indicating he aimed to travel to Hamilton to have his mobile phone repaired.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr McGhie is on CCTV, (see picture) after he got off a bus on Law Road End at around 11.20 am.

Jimmy is 5ft 2ins, medium build, with grey hair - and although he was thought to have a beard the CCTV shot shows he is clean shaven.

He was wearing a dark coloured coat.

Inspector Neil MacLeod said: “It is now a number of days since Mr McGhie has been seen and we remain increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

“Our main focus of attention is in and around the village of Law where the last sighting of Mr McGhie is confirmed.

“With this in mind we would be keen for householders in Law to familiarise themselves with images broadcast and consider if they have seen this person recently.”

Anyone who knows Jimmy and can supply any details of his lifestyle, friends or associates is asked to get in touch.

Householders are also being asked to take the the time to check gardens and outbuildings to help the police search.

Police also want to hear of any further sightings of Jimmy in Lanarkshire or elsewhere.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Motherwell Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3916 of Tuesday, August 22.