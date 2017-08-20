New Lanark fun for union members

South Lanarkshire members of the union UNISON - with family and friends - will be heading to New Lanark world heritage this Sunday coming (August 27).

In a family fun day running from 11am till 4pm there will be music, stalls, face painting, balloon sculpting, birds of prey, storytelling, goody bags and a treasure hunt for the kids.

There’s also a song writing workshop with singer/songwriter Carol Laula (pictured) so anyone with an ambition to write a romantic song to a loved one or (suggests the publicity for the event) “a rabble rousing anthem for the masses” should speak to Carol.

The theme for the day is the Pay Up Now/Scrap the Cap campaign and every member attending will get the stickers, badges and arguments to support the campaign.

Branches are invited to bring their banners to add to the colour of the day.

There is a free bus from East Kilbride, stopping at Hamilton and another from Glasgow, both leaving at 10am and returning from New Lanark at 5pm.

Members can book a seat on these by contacting the South Lanarkshire Branch on 01698 454690.