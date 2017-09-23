New homes scheme officially launched in Moodiesburn

Lovell and Link Group have launched a new £6million 55-home mixed tenure homes development on a formerly disused site in Moodiesburn.

Called Mollins Gate, the development has 17 one to three-bedroom homes for social rent and 15 two-bedroom flats for shared equity sale by Link.

It also contains 23 modern two and three-bedroom terraced and semi-detached homes for private sale - all of which have been sold.

Local ward councillors for Moodiesburn Willie Doolan, Greg Lennon and Michael McPake toured the site and met some of the residents, along with North Lanarkshire Council Enterprise and housing committee convener Allan Graham.

Councillor Graham said: “As part of our NL Homes programme, North Lanarkshire Council remains committed to playing its full part in delivering many more new affordable homes that are needed locally to meet demand.

“This is an important contribution to that effort and working together with our partners we can improve the lives of local people.”

Link group Chief Executive Craig Sanderson said: “It’s particularly gratifying to be able to offer a mix of different tenures on the same site.

“This will help to create a local community that is sustainable for the long term.”

Pictured are, left to right, Mollins Gate residents Robina and James McCusker, Stephen Profili (Lovell), Cllr Greg Lennon, Cllr Willie Doolan, Cllr Michael McPake, Craig Sanderson (Link), and Mollins Gate residents Ross Aitken and Angela Tagg.