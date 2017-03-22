New College Lanarkshire triumphs at national awards

New College Lanarkshire has been named the number one college for marketing and communications – after winning three gold awards and a silver at a national awards ceremony.

The college’s marketing team came out on top at the prestigious College Development Network Marketing Awards, which recognises and celebrates excellent marketing and communication practice across Scotland’s 25 further education colleges.

The college beat off competition from throughout Scotland to win prizes in each of the four categories it was short-listed for winning the most gold awards.

New College Lanarkshire won: Gold for a Communications and PR campaign for the launch of a unique partnership between the College and League 1 team Clyde FC; Gold for its Promotional Literature campaign for marketing material detailing the College’s Modern Apprenticeship offering; Gold for its new and re-vamped college website with sector-leading features including a career finder tool and silver for an Internal Communications campaign to build and launch a new staff portal.

The Awards recognise the contribution made by the sector marketing teams to the success of colleges in Scotland with an annual awards ceremony and gala dinner.

The New College Lanarkshire team received their prizes in front of 130 guests from industry on March 9 in Edinburgh venue, Ghillie Dhu.

This is the second year running the college has been awarded for its internal communication and communications and PR campaigns, after winning gold in 2016 along with a silver for market research. In November 2016, the college was named ‘Best in the UK’ for the third time in four years at the WorldSkills UK trade skills competition in Birmingham.

Karyn Lumsden, head of marketing and communications at New College Lanarkshire, said: “These successes prove just how hard the team have worked over the past year in embedding our new brand positioning, Skillset for Life.

“All the work celebrated was created and centred around our positioning and highlights what New College Lanarkshire stands for. To achieve three golds and one silver is a phenomenal achievement and is a reflection of the team’s strong work ethic.”