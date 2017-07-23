New bid to frame the future of local elderly care

People across the community are being asked to help shape the future of elderly care in North Lanarkshire by taking part in a consultation.

Councillor Paul Kelly, chairman of the North Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Integrated Joint Board, said: “There is increasing demand for these services and we must ensure that we are providing a modernised service for those who need it most.

“The consultation is a great opportunity for the community to help shape future services for older people in our area.

“We also want to ensure that people who request a community alarm are aware of all the other support available to them.

“Some people require more than simply a community alarm and we want to make sure they are fully informed of all the support and advice on offer, which can help make such a significant difference to people’s lives.”

He added: “North Lanarkshire has higher take-up of community alarms than most other parts of Scotland and the review will also look at how other areas of Scotland provide community alarms to people.

“I’d encourage everyone with an interest in the care of our older people to get in touch and share their views.”

To register interest in taking part in the consultation telephone (01698) 403278 during office hours Mon- Fri or email SWCAS@northlan.gov.uk

The findings will be reported to the next meeting of the Integrated Joint Board in December.