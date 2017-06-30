Musical show needs dog-friendly actors

Young people with a flair for drama are being invited to audition for a part in Dogs Trust’s Youth Theatre project, now in its fifth year.

Open to anyone aged between seven and 18, no acting or singing experience is required – but a willingness to learn about being a responsible dog owner is a must.

The annual theatre project is the brainchild of Dogs Trust’s Youth trainer for Scotland, Alison MacLachlan (pictured), whose role at the charity is to increase awareness and understanding of canine welfare among young people in local communities across the country.

With 50 places to fill in the show each year, Alison produces a musical with storylines, themes and songs tailored to highlight some of the many issues homeless dogs face, as well as those that are illegally smuggled into the country.

All the young people who get a part in the show will be offered a tour of the Glasgow Rehoming Centre before embarking on a week of rehearsals and performing the show in front of a live audience at Platform Theatre in Easterhouse.

Alison said: “The youth show is one of the biggest highlights of my year because it’s a great way of getting young people really enthusiastic about issues affecting dogs and what they can do as potential dog owners to help man’s best friend.

“Although the script for the show isn’t finished yet, there are some fairy tale themes in there, with music from popular singers and groups.

“I usually find a way of embedding messages in the themes and songs featured, around issues like dog neutering, pets as therapy, puppy smuggling and adoption, using some real examples from Dogs Trust.”

She added: “As well as being a fun week for them to take part in an exciting activity, participants can learn some great skills, build confidence and make new friends.

“Every year those who take part always leave the project feeling good about themselves because they have done something to help homeless dogs in Scotland.

“They can also take what they’ve learned from the show and pass this on, either by telling their family and friends or even teaching their own children later in life.”

Anyone who would like more information about taking part in this year’s show can get in touch with Alison on 07443 981670 or email: Alison.MacLachlan@dogstrust.org.uk