Mum prepares for a final goodbye to her son

A Motherwell mum is distraught after learning this Christmas will be the last she will share with her 21-year-old son.

Lynsey Drummond has been told by medical staff at Monklands Hospital to say her goodbyes to Taylor as there is nothing more they can do for him.

Taylor, pictured with players from Motherwell FC who visited him in hospital

The 21-year-old lad who has cerebral palsy has fought all his life, but finally, his frail body can fight no longer.

Taylor, who has battled sepsis six times this year, contracted it again several weeks ago as a result of bed sores. The infection has now progressed to such a level that the hospital have removed all medication and feeding with the exception of pain relief in order to guarantee some level of comfort for him.

Mum Lynsey has been told he will likely die within the next couple of weeks.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, Lynsey has also had to endure the heartbreaking death of her youngest son Evan, who, when he was born contracted the herpes cold sore virus. This led to a brain injury which eventually led to his death in 2014 aged five.

Taylor with his younger brother Evan.

Lynsey’s sister-in-law, Rachel Drummond has set up a gofundme page in order to raise funds to give Taylor the best send off they can when the time comes.

She told us: “We are in bits, completely and utterly broken. We’re simply functioning on a day by day basis. Taylor deserves the best funeral we can give him when his time to leave us arrives. He has lived a very brave life and we want to raise funds to give him a great send-off”.

It had been hoped that the family could have arranged a special day out for Taylor, but unfortunately he is now far too weak to leave the hospital, although recently players from Motherwell Football Club made a special visit to Taylor at the hospital.

If you’d like to make a donation to the fund, which currently sits at £2,640 please visit: Every donation counts