MSP welcomes business rates cap

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson has welcomed the SNP government’s proposal to cap the increase on business rates at 12.5 per cent.

The move follows a furore from the hospitality industry, after some operators were threatened with astronomic increases they argued would wreck the leisure economy.

As hospitality associations and leading hoteliers lined up to slate the SNP government for what was argued to be a looming disaster to tourism and jobs finance minister Derek Mackay announced a business rates relief scheme for the sector.

Now Ms Adamson argues his major reappraisal amounts to “support” for a sector which includes pubs, cafes andh otels.

Meanwhile, she said around 100,000 businesses across Scotland will be below the rates threshold and won’[t have to pay anything.

“Overall 79 per cent of businesses in North Lanarkshire will either see a decrease or no change in the bills they pay,” she said.

“This reaffirms the SNP’s commitment to businesses in North Lanarkshire.”