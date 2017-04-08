MSP’s thumbs up for Motherwell training firm

AN MSP has praised a Motherwell training company for its record in getting unemployed people into work.

Central Scotland Conservative MSP Graham Simpson, who visited DGC Training Services in Motherwell, was told 70 per cent of those using its employability programmes get jobs.

He said: “I was very impressed with the facilities DGC Training Services provide and the added value they provide to their clients”.

Company directors Derek and Maureen Cunningham say that since expanding into employability training in 2013 DGC has helped over 200 individuals find employment through their formal training as well as advice on CV writing and job interview skills.

DGC Training has provided training courses in various areas from Forklift training and First Aid to food hygiene and manual handling.

Mrs Cunningham said: “We don’t simply give a candidate a certificate, we help bring people out of their shell and rebuild a confidence that has often been bashed through job application rejections and being unemployed.

“We believe that through achievement we will provide successful individuals to reach higher in personal growth and development.”.

Mr Simpson met a former client who works locally and was offered a job within two weeks of DGC’s support and has been working for over two years now.

The MSP (pictured here with Derek and Maureen Cunningham) said: “Seeing people gain confidence and find employment after being unemployed is a huge boost to the local area.

“The work Maureen, Derek and their staff do is tremendous”.