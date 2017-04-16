MSP hosts meeting on social security changes

Motherwell residents are being asked to help frame the way social security entitlements will be operated when the system is devolved to Scotland.

Local MSP Clare Adamson will be hosting an Experience Panels Information Drop-in session on the issue in Motherwell’s Dalzeil Building on Scott Street on Friday, from 10am till noon.

She said: “With the devolution of social security powers on the horizon, the Scottish Government are seeking to learn from the experiences of those currently using the service by recruiting members of the public to serve on their Experience Panels.

“At least 2,000 people with experience of the current social security system are being recruited to help shape Scotland’s new system – allowing the Scottish Government to learn from mistakes made in the past.

“The panels will work with the expert advisory group on disability and carers’ benefits.”