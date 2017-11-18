MSP hears charity’s plea for crackdown on illegal trade

Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson heard first hand the grim truth about the evil illegal puppy trade during a visit to the local SSPCA centre this week.

She was given a guided tour of the centre, seeing many of the anoimals in the charity’s care, and at the same time heard how the people at the forefront of caring for abused and neglected animals want to see the system changed.

SSPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “We were delighted to welcome MSP Clare Adamson to our centre here in Lanarkshire.

“It’s great to be able to showcase the fabulous work done by the team here at the centre and talk more widely about the Society’s aims from increasing the maximum prison sentence for animal cruelty to tackling the illegal puppy trade.

“Our centre in Lanarkshire has real community support and it’s great to be able to meet with community representatives like MSP Clare Adamson.”

Ms Adamson said: “It was a pleasure to be invited along to my local Scottish SPCA rehoming centre. The team are doing great work across Lanarkshire to protect animals and find new homes for animals who have suffered neglect or harm”.

“I loved meeting Eric the Mastiff who has been with Scottish SPCA in Lanarkshire for over 200 days. I hope he finds a new home soon.”

If you’d like to find out more about the local centre and its work visit www.scottishspca.org