Motherwell has a new ‘Fame’ academy for dance ... and all that Jazz

It’s an exciting time for Mother-well-based Jazzart College of Performing Arts as it celebrates the opening of brand new premises this month.

The Motherwell studios, at 544 Windmillhill Street, offer full and part time courses in music, dance and musical theatre and Jazz Art chief Sheridan Nicol says the venture is set to take the arts education world by storm.

He hopes as many people as possible will see for themselves what’s on offer at an open day to be staged on April 1.

Mr Nicol said: “Throughout my professional career, I’ve been fortunate to work in some of the best studios in the world.

“But since founding Dancebase in Edinburgh I have always wanted to create a professional performing arts space in North Lanarkshire to provide opportunities for young performers in the area.”

However while there is masses of home-grown talent on Jazzart’s Motherwell doorstep, he stresses there’s no limit to the ambition of a venture he intends will fully replicate the winning form established by Dancebase.

And he’s confident that Jazzart College of Performing Arts - in a town easy to reach by rail or road from across central Scotland - will become the first choice venue for young performers from all over the country.

He said: “At last we have created a studio centre to house our renowned training for all ages. No gimmicks, no false promises - just success through hard work and maybe just a little sprinkle of stardust too - that’s Jazzart!”

He says many of Jazzart’s former pupils have gone on to enjoy successful and lucrative careers in show business.

The courses on offer aim to prepare the way for a whole new generaton of talented students to train for a bright future in the arts world.

Studies and exercises are designed to allow the students to polish their performance levels, and to help develop a range of relevant stagecraft, acting and audition techniques.

But Mr Nicol adds that Jazzart is committed to nurturing students’ individuality and creativity as well as following the official curriculum.

The Jazzart College of Performing Arts open day on Saturday, April 1, is reckoned an ideal opportunity for prospective students to see the premises - and get a flavour of what Jazzart is all about.

It runs from 10am on April 1 (10am till noon for ages 5 to 11; noon to 3pm for ages 12 and over); at Jazzart’s base at 544 Windmillhill Street (behind National Tyres), Motherwell, ML1 2AU