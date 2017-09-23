Motherwell and Bellshill McDonald’s join £10k Cash for Kids bid

Motherwell and Bellshill McDonald’s outlets have teamed up with branches in three other towns to raise thousands of pounds for Cash for Kids.

Their effort will also reward one employee with a dream prize when their campaign is finished.

The team are hoping to hit their target of £10,000 for the charity through a mix of reward schemes, raffles and prize draws,

Leading the efforts is shift manager Kelly Begley, who is a finalist in the Radio Clyde competition to win a dream wedding for her and fiancé Terry (pictured).

Six finalists taking part in the competition have now been set the challenge to raise as much money as possible for charity Cash for Kids by the deadline of Monday, October 2.

Local franchisee Kate Walker, who runs the seven restaurants involved, said: “Cash for Kids is a charity everyone in the group feels so strongly about helping, so of course we were delighted to help Kelly in her fund-raising quest.

“All the staff have been getting involved for a great cause.”

Fundraising activities have so far included prize giveways of Scotland World Cup Qualifier tickets and tickets to a show of choice at the SSE Hydro, and charity buckets have been placed in the restaurants.

Kelly Begley said: “It’s amazing to see how all the restaurants have banded together to achieve the fundraising goal.

“Of course, my fiancé and I will be delighted if we win the wedding of our dreams, but even if not it feels wonderful to raise money for Cash for Kids, who do such great work.”