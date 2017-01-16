Monsignor Millar is preparing for Rome

Monsignor Thomas Canon Millar left Motherwell Cathedral last week as he prepares to take up a new job in Rome.

Mgr Millar Monsignor has stepped down as vicar general of the Diocese of Motherwell and administrator of Our Lady of Good Aid Cathedral.

This comes after he was appointed as the new spiritual director for the Pontifical Scots College by the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland.

After a period of preparation for his ministry Mgr Millar will join the college community for the new academic year, which begins in September 2017.

He takes over from Father Mark Cassidy, of the Diocese of Dunkeld, who has served as spiritual director for the last six years.

Bishop of Motherwell Joseph Toal has appointed Father Gerard Chromy, parish priest of St Leonard’s in East Kilbride, to succeed Mgr Millar.

Father Chromy was ordained in July 1976 and served as assistant priest at St Patrick’s in Shieldmuir, St Bride’s in Bothwell and Motherwell Cathedral.

His first appointment as parish priest was the familiar setting of St Patrick’s where he served for three years before moving as to St Margaret’s in Airdrie.

After one year Father Chromy was asked to return to St Patrick’s and was there for the next 17 years until he was appointed as parish priest of St Leonard’s.

Bishop Toal said: “I am very grateful to Father Chromy accepting this appointment and for his willingness to move parish after a relatively short time in St Leonard’s.

“I ask your prayers and support for him as he begins his new role and please also remember Mgr Millar in your prayers as he prepares for the next stage in his priestly ministry.”