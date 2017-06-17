Monday is last chance to win £500 worth of electrics

Monday is the last chance for North Lanarkshire community groups, schools and charities to win £500 worth of new electrical products.

The Powering Communities campaign has been put forward by not for profit recycling scheme, REPIC, in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council.

The total prize pot of £5,000 is open to any local community group, school, or good cause - such as not-for-profit organisations and registered charities.

They simply need to answer: “What electrical product do you need and how will it will make a difference?” Followed by: “What is the name of the REPIC Robot mascot?”.

North Lanarkshire Council says: “We’ve worked in partnership with REPIC for over 10 years and in that time the partnership has provided county wide opportunities for residents to recycle their waste electrical appliances and materials.

“This initiative is a great opportunity to bring further benefit to communities and to encourage responsible recycling. We look forward to seeing who the lucky winner is, good luck to all taking part.”

To enter, fill in the online form via REPIC’s Responsible Recycling website www.responsible-recycling.co.uk.

The closing date for applications is Monday (June 19).

The prize is a £500 Amazon voucher.

All eligible applications that answer the question correctly will be considered - full details and terms and conditions are on the website.