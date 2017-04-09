Missing man failed to appear for work in Bellshill

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has been missing since failing to show up at his work in Bellshill on Monday.

Zsolt Gyorgy Nemeth (49) was last seen by a family member at home in Hamilton at around 7am on Monday. Mr Nemeth is 5ft 6ins, slim, with short dark hair and has brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black waterproof jacket, charcoal tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured training shoes.

He may also have been carrying a small backpack with a reflective strip on it.

Inspector Derek Callan at Hamilton Police Station said: “Mr Nemeth’s family and friends say that this is very out of character for him not to be in contact for this length of time and as such are becoming increasingly concerned.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who has seen him since 0700 hrs on Monday 3 April or anyone who knows of his present whereabouts. I also appeal to Mr Nemeth to contact either a family member, friend or police to let us know that he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Hamilton Police Station via 101.