‘Miracle’ surgery saved Motherwell couple’s baby girl

A Motherwell couple aim to run a marathon in honour of the medics who brought their baby daughter back from the brink of death three times.

Claire and Grant Kelly will take part in the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon to raise money for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

It’s both a fundraiser and a thank-you to the doctors and nurses who have cared for Tess, who was just nine weeks old when she first had open heart surgery.

The couple say that putting themselves through the physical and mental demands of running the marathon is a small price to pay in return for the “miracles” the hospital has worked with Tess, who is now 21 months.

Claire said: “Tess has been on the brink three times in her short life, and three times they have saved her.

“She is doing so well just now that you would look at her and think there’s nothing wrong with her – she’s just a wee minx.

“This hospital works miracles – there’s no other way to describe it.

“It has worked miracles not only for us but for so many other families. Without them, we would not have Tess and we simply wouldn’t be a family.

“We have always supported each other in our marathon training before: if I am running, then Grant will support me with my training and vice versa.

“But we both wanted to do the Loch Ness Marathon together and run side by side – this is a very sentimental journey that we want to complete together for Tess.”

The couple, who also have a son, George (4), found out that Tess could have a problem with her heart soon after she was born in 2015.

It was hoped it would turn out to be a heart murmur which would clear up of its own accord, but further tests revealed something much more alarming.

At just one week old she was diagnosed with congenital heart disease which was causing narrowing and thickening of the aortic valves.

A scan a few weeks later showed there had been a rapid deterioration in her condition and she would need operated on immediately.

Drama teacher Claire says nothing could have prepared her for that moment.

She said: “As a parent, it’s your worst nightmare. To know that this condition would be lifelong and life limiting was absolutely tragic. All we could think of was how long Tess might have.

“However, the best bit of advice that we received came from one of the doctors. That was, ‘no one knows how long they are going to live’.

If she follows medical advice and takes care of herself there is a good chance she may live as long as anyone else.

“It was terrifying while she was in surgery, but she is a real fighter and she was only in intensive care for a week or so afterwards. We were so pleased when we took her home and really hoped that the worst was behind us.

“But soon afterwards she had heart failure and it was decided to replace one of her heart valves. This was a very complex operation and so we had to travel to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

“It was so hard being away from home and from George, who stayed with our family, and it was equally tough on them not being able to see her.

“Once again she battled through and slowly but surely she started to grow and get her weight up while she was being fed through a tube.

“She came on in leaps and bounds and defied all the odds. She was thriving and started walking a week after her first birthday in August.

“Then earlier this year she became really unwell with an infection and had another, much longer period in hospital where she received antibiotics through an IV.

“She surprised us all again by bouncing back but even though she is now on an even keel again, it just reminds us how vulnerable she is.”

The fact that Tess will need ongoing care is what has motivated Claire and Grant, a forensic nursing assistant, to raise money for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

It is only since they started fund-raising for the cause last year – generating thousands of pounds in the process - that they have become aware just how many families across Scotland have been helped by the hospital.

Grant said: “We have been amazed by the amount of support and donations that we have received.

“I think the fact that it’s a children’s charity really resonates with people. It strikes a chord with them because it’s intrinsic as us to parents to want to protect our kids.

“We’ve already been able to raise money for the hospital through marathons and other fund-raisers and we hope to significantly add to that amount by both completing the Loch Ness Marathon. We can’t wait to complete this one together as it’s always been on our wish list.

“We’ve always enjoyed running, but it’s now taken on even more significance because of Tess. She will have physical limitations because of her condition so we need to set her an example to show how important it is to keep fit, stay healthy and keep the heart strong.”

The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon is renowned for its scenic beauty and family-friendly atmosphere, and attracts participants from across the globe.

In 2016, magazine Runner’s World named it as one of its top five bucket list marathons – one that every runner should attempt.

All participants enjoy a spectacular experience at the finish line, with a goody bag and post-race soup and roll courtesy of sponsor, Baxters.

In addition to the marathon, the event includes the River Ness 10k, 10K Corporate Challenge, River Ness 5K and the Wee Nessie for pre-schoolers.

The finish line is at based around the Event Village at the Bught Park where runners and spectators can enjoy the Baxters Food and Drink Fayre, a Sports Expo, live music and activities for children.

The main charity partner of the event is Macmillan Cancer Support.

There are three lead charities – Chest Heart Stroke Scotland, Highland Hospice and MS Society – and 15 other affiliate charities, although hundreds of runners will use the event to raise money for good causes close to their own hearts.

