Matthew’s set to prove he’s ‘not just any fish farmer’

An Uddingston fish farmer will find at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Show on Thursday if he has won a top award from premium stores firm M&S.

Matthew Anderson, who works for Dawnfresh Farming Ltd as an assistant farm manager at Tervine fish farm in Uddingston, has made it onto the shortlist of this year’s M&S Farming for the Future awards.

Matthew, (24), who helps to produce high quality trout for M&S customers, has been nominated for the Young Producer award.

He impressed the judges with his drive to implement new ideas to improve the environmental credentials of the fish farm - and with his passion for the fish industry as a whole.

After studying Aquaculture at Stirling University, Matthew became one of the first candidates to join the Dawnfresh graduate training programme.

There he had the opportunity to experience every aspect of the Dawnfresh business, from fish egg production to delivering finished goods.

Since he became assistant farm manager he has introduced a new recycling system and reduced the site’s energy usage.

M&S Farming for the Future is a programme of initiatives which champions sustainability and innovation.

The programme is designed to help farmers identify opportunities for improvement, increase their profitability and provide a sustainable supply chain that can continue to deliver quality and innovation for the long term.

Steve Mclean, M&S head of agriculture and fisheries, said: “We are continually impressed with the commitment and passion our suppliers show towards sustainable farming practices.

“With such strong talent emerging within the industry, the judging process for our Farming for the Future Awards becomes more challenging every year.”