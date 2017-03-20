Match of the day in memory of Roddy

Staff and bosses at Muller’s Bellshill dairy swapped their overalls for football strips to remember a much-loved member of staff.

They took part in a charity match in memory of long-serving Roddy McGill to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Roddy McGill

The event was an outstanding success, with £1024 raised for the charity, even if the leadership team weren’t too happy with the final score of 4-3 in favour of the shop floor staff!

Danielle Reid, administration manager at the dairy, said: “Last year we lost a long-serving member of our team. Roddy had 25 years service at the Bellshill site and to know him was to love and respect him.

“He loved his work and the people he worked with. Unfortuantely, after a short battle with cancer, Roddy sadly passed away, and we were devastated by his loss.

“Even though he is no longer with us he will always be part of our site. As a team we want to keep his memory alive and decided to host the charity football match.

“It was a great day, getting everyone together to remember Roddy and raise money for our chosen charity. We are delighted we raised this massive sum by selling raffle tickets and having donation buckets on the day.”

Roddy’s brother Matt agreed to attend the match and present the trophy to the winning team.

Although his team were on the wrong end of the scoreline, there was some consolation for regional manager Paul Notarangelo as he received the man of the match award.

Site manager Jon Maxwell thanked everyone who helped organise the event and attended on the day, making it such a success for a most worthwhile cause. It’s now set to be an annual event and everyone at Muller is already looking forward to next year.