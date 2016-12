A man is in a serious condition in hospital after falling from a landing outside his flat in Motherwell.

John Sneddon (36) plunged from the first floor of the building in Watson Street on Christmas Eve.

It’s understood police investigating the incident are treataing it as an accident and there are no suspicious circumstances.

Mr Sneddon’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, but he remained in a serious condition in hospital yesterday (Monday).