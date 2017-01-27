Man (90) critical after road accident

A man aged 90 is in a critical condition after a crash in Bellshill.

The pensioner was crossing Main Street, near Cross Orchard Way, when it appears he was struck by a white Ford Transit van.

It happened around 4.30pm yesterday and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesman said the victim was taken to Monklands Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver of the van, a 31-year-old man, was left in a state of shock. No one else was involved or injured.

Sergeant John Tait said: “I would appeal to anyone who was on Main Street, close to Cross Orchard Way, on Thursday afternoon to please get in contact if they witnessed this incident.

“We are yet to establish whether contact was made with the van and the pedestrian, or if the man had fallen within the proximity of the vehicle. We are still assessing opportunities to capture CCTV and information from the public could really help us in determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact road policing officers based at Motherwell via 101.”