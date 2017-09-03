Mamma Mia ... it’s another Girls Night Oot!

Pink cowboy hats, L-plates, limos and (arguably) one Bucks Fizz too many are just some of the classic hallmarks of the classic central Scottish hen night.

It’s a spectacle from which most sensible men recoil in abject fear, and as the evening progresses can involve streaked mascara, the odd lost “Cinderella” shoe, tears and/or an abundance of shrieking laughter.

Now Motherwell is to be treated to the town’s first ever performance of hit musical Girls Night Oot - which puts the whole sociological phenomenon in uproariously hilarious perspective.

The show tells the story of a group of best friends, one of whom is gettin married, and her pals are throwing her a hen night to remember (although some of the evening’s events may seem blurred in retrospect).

We’re told the events that unfold are “hilarious, crazy and occasionally a little heart breaking, accompanied by a comprehensive litany of popular song favourites from the 60’s through to today.

The show, which has toured to rave reviews around Scotland, stars Donna Hazelton, Lauren Ellis-Steele, Natalie

Tulloch and Alison Rona Cleland.

Lauren, who recently toured the UK in “Wicked”, said: “I’m so happy to be bringing our show to Motherwell Theatre and always love being part of Girls Night OOT! because the night is always filled with fun and laughter.

“If you fancy a great night out this is definitely the show for you.”

Natalie Tulloch (“The Steamie”) says she is also delighted the show is coming to

Motherwell Theatre.

She said: “It’s great being part of such a fun show with fantastic audiences, and to be able to bring it to the amazing people of Motherwell is brilliant! T

“he show is filled with uplifting tunes to get you in the

party mood.

“It’s a great laugh and high-energy, at the end of every performance I feel like I’ve actually been on a night out!”

The show, by Insideout Theatre Productions Ltd, isn’t at Motherwell Theatre until Saturday, October 21, but tickets are already said to be selling well.