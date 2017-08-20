Lotto opportunity knocks for Wishaw groups

Voluntary and community groups in the Wishaw area have the chance to win a share of £20,000 from the Big Lottery Fund.

Groups can apply for between £300 and £2,000 to do something that brings people together and/or improves the local area.

The money can be used to do something that a group currently does or be used to do something totally new.

It can be a one off event like a gala day or community Christmas lunch - or something that will be delivered over a longer time such as a lunch club, fitness classes or developing a community garden.

The main criteria is that local people are involved in developing and delivering the activity.

Applications must be completed by Monday, September 4.

There’s more information at https://goo.gl/TCEqUr