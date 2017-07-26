Let the Games begin for Alastair

A kidney transplant patient is set to be a jack of all sports this week – a year after the surgery that changed his life.

Alastair Rennie will compete in a string of events in the Westfield Health British Transplant Games which are being held at various Lanarkshire from tomorrow (Thursday) until Sunday.

In July last year he underwent a successful operation to receive a new kidney from his dad, David.

Now the 30-year-old is delighted to be part of an event which aims to raise awareness of organ donation.

Alastair will sprint over 100m and 200m on the track, run 10km on the road and compete in table tennis and badminton.

He said: “I enjoyed playing football but in recent years I couldn’t run for more than a minute without being in agony. I found out two and a half years ago that I had kidney failure and dad donated his kidney last summer.

“It’s gone well and I’m delighted to be taking part in the Games, meeting new people and celebrating our success.”

The Games aim to raise awareness of organ donation and increase sign-ups to the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Around 750 athletes are taking part. Venues include two in Cumbernauld, Red Triangle Snooker Club and Magiscroft Fishery.

Alastair added: “I would encourage people to come forward to donate. It’s not all about putting your name on a register to have your organs used when you die.

“My dad was fine after the surgery. He was up and walking the day afterwards.”