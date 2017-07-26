Let the Games begin!

A packed sporting programme has been lined up for the British Transplant Games which kick off in Lanarkshire tomorrow (Thursday).

More than 750 people, aged from three to 82, who have each received a lifesaving organ transplant, will take part over four days.

Venues include Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility, Strathclyde Park and Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex.

The opening ceremony is at Ravenscraig tomorrow at 6pm.

The Lanarkshire team this week showed off kilts supplied by Glen Isla Kilts of Motherwell. The team includes William Bell (35), of Motherwell, Patrick O’Hara (37), of Bellshill, and 63-year-old John Richie, of Viewpark.

The Games aim to encourage those who have received a transplant to lead an active and healthy life while raising awareness of the need for more people to sign on to the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Events include the annual Donor Run at Strathclyde Park. This takes place on Saturday and is open to all transplant recipients, donor families and the general public.

To enter visit http://www.britishtransplantgames.co.uk/get-involved/donor-run/.

For the full sporting timetable see http://www.britishtransplantgames.co.uk/.

The closing ceremony will see a huge celebration at Ravenscraig on Sunday from 6pm to 1am.

Lanarkshire team manager Karen Casey, from Wishaw, who received a kidney transplant in 2014 and will also be competing, said: “I hope that each member gains something from the experience of taking part in their first Transplant Games.

“It’s a unique opportunity to have the event taking place on our doorstep. Given we have home advantage, we would love to win medals, but just by being able to take part we have already overcome the biggest hurdle thanks to our organ donors.”