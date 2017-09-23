Last call for the Great Scottish Run

The Well Foundation charity is urging runners to join this year’s Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run 10K before the final 500 places are snapped up.

The event, which last year raised £3.6m for hundreds of charities, will see over 30,000 runners of all ages and abilities take to the streets of Glasgow on Sunday next week (October 1).

Places for the event are rapidly being taken up, and the half marathon sold out last month.

The Well Foundation delivers a range of services to communities throughout Asia and Africa including access to safe, clean drinking water, and hopes local people will support their 10k effort.

Spokesman Fahim Baqir said: “A huge team of 82 runners representing the Well Foundation will be taking on the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run next weekend to raise money for our projects.

“These include the installation of hand pumps and deep water wells in areas of Asia and Africa in need of access to safe drinking water, the provision of eye care clinics in Pakistan, the delivery of income generating programmes to help families in developing countries earn their own money through enterprise, and the provision of emergency aid and relief to people in war-torn areas such as Syria and Myanmar.

“We also support food bank projects right here in Scotland, where we have also established the Well Foundation Sports Academy, which aims to encourage black and minority ethnic communities into sports and healthy activity.

“By taking part in the events, we’ll be raising a large sum of money for a wide variety of amazing causes, reaching communities and changing lives across three separate continents.

“It’s such a fantastic opportunity to make a real difference, and we’d seriously urge anyone thinking of signing up to seize their chance before it’s too late and help raise money for the causes they feel strongly about.”

For more information and to enter the Bank of Scotland Great Scottish Run visit www.greatscottishrun.com.