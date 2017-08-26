Lanarkshire naval hero who became The Sea Wolf

The flamboyant, larger than life 10th Earl of Dundonald - arguably Britain’s greatest admiral after Nelson - is the star of a history talk next month.

Speaker Harry Doyle will tell Lanarkshire Family History Society about the colourful life of Admiral Thomas Cochrane, a Royal Navy flag officer and radical politician– nicknamed Le Loup des Mers (the Sea Wolf) by Napoleon Bonaparte.

Russell Crowe as Lucky Jack Aubrey - the fictional character inspired by Admiral Thomas Lord Cochrane

Born at Eddlewood House in 1775, his exploits included not only a hugely successful naval career in the Napoleonic Wars but also as an admiral for South American nations fighting to free themselves from Spanish rule.

He became the inspiration for fictional characters including CS Forester’s Horatio Hornblower and Patrick O’Brian’s Lucky Jack Aubrey.

The meeting, on Thursday, September 14, is at 7pm in the GLO Centre, Muir Street, Motherwell, and all are welcome.

Meanwhile, Lanarkshire FHS will be holding the second of its monthly “drop in” sessions on

Monday 11 th September, 7.00-9.00 pm, in the Community Room at Tesco in Airdrie Retail Park.

Members and non-members are invited to call in for advice on researching their family history.

Society members will be on hand to assist those who have so far “hit a brick wall” in their research, or who would like help to take the first steps towards digging up their roots.