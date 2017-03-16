Kelpies get a ‘health’ check

When your ‘pet’ is in need of a health check who do you call?

The vet of course.

But in the case of the Kelpies it is people with a slightly different qualification carrying out their check up.

Inspecting their teeth, grooming their coats and inspecting every inch of the iconic sculptures are Mick Leckie snr and Robert Hay, both steel erectors for Central Steel Works in Coatbridge.

The centrepiece equine structures at The Helix project located between Falkirk and Grangemouth are now undergoing a full internal and external inspection as part of an eight-week project, all arranged by custodians Scottish Canals.

Tours inside the structures will remain available throughout the works, with visitors able to see the hard work that goes into caring for Scotland’s newest cultural icons first-hand.

More than 2.5 million visitors from all over the world have stood in the shadow of the sculptures since their unveiling in April 2014, bringing renewed vibrancy and income to the area and boosting the local economy by an estimated £1.5 million per year.