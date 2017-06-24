July strike for Coatbridge RMT workers

RMT members at Freightliner Coatbridge have voted “overwhelmingly” to strike, in a dispute over alleged bullying and harassment.

The union’s national executive committee says the action is necessary to force management to resolve the problem as a matter of urgency.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash praised Coatbridge members for their solid backing for the action, and said: “Bullying and harassment from management is wholly unacceptable to the RMT and our membership and must be called to a halt.

“The union has a zero tolerance policy of bullying and harassment and Freightliner should take note of the anger amongst the workforce and get this matter resolved.

“The union remains available for talks.”

RMT members have been instructed not to book on for any shifts that begin between 6am on Monday, July 3 and 5.59am the following day.

Management are understood to have indicate willingness to discuss the issues of contention.