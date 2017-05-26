Join Des, Danny and Co for a laugh

Des Clarke, Danny Bhoy, Robert Florence and Iain Connell are four men with a mission – to raise cash for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

But there won’t be any children at their Gala performance at Hamilton Town House on Tuesday, June 27, because it’s going to be an adult show, one with “many more acts” still to be announced,

However the four names already on the board are arguably a strong incentive to part with the £20 ticket price for an evening that’s in a good cause.

Indian-Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy (pictured), for example, has established himself as one of thr biggest-seling laughter merchants in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, even before you consider his home base support in Scotland.

Des Clarke is a regular feature at both the Glasgow and Edinburgh Comedy Festivals, and among other achievements has won the ITV Golden Mic Award.

Robert Florence and Iain Connell are best known for their hit comedy sketch show Burnistoun!, and are now touring their new comedy creation, Uncles!

A spokesperson for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity said: “Our vision is that all children and young people who are treated at the Royal Hospital for Children have the best care and experience possible.

“Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity sits firmly at the heart of the hospital, raising money to ensure that our young patients and their families receive the best possible care.

“With your support, we can fund enhanced medical equipment to help our doctors, nurses and surgeons treat our children;

“In 2015, the hospital moved from its home at Yorkhill to a brand new children’s hospital - the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow.

“We need your support to ensure that we can continue to provide world-class care for Scotland’s sick children for years to come.”

You’ll find full show details at https://www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk