John’s the new boss of Glasgow’s Riverboat Casino

Uddingston man John Zokas has become skipper of Glasgow’s landmark leisure spot the Grosvenor Casino Riverboat .

John, (38), got his first job with the riverboat 17 years ago after a friend who worked there suggested he apply for the firm’s croupier training school.

Since then he has worked his way up through the ranks, and was deputy manager at sister venue Grosvenor Casino Merchant City before accepting his new position.

He said: “I’m so excited to have been appointed as general manager of the Grosvenor Casino Riverboat.

“I started my career at the Riverboat so I have a real affection for it as well as lots of great memories of the people I have worked with and the customers over the years. It’s like home for me.”

John, who lives in Uddingston with his wife Ruth and sons Connor and Cameron, says he has never looked back since his trainee days.

He credits the casino group with helping him to develop an exciting and varied career and says he would encourage others to join the industry.

He said: “Grosvenor Casinos, as a business, are continually trying to coach, train and develop its staff and teams to be the best that they can be.

“Being part of the Rank Group means that you can take your career down many exciting new paths, as I have, while having fun along the way.

“Working in a casino isn’t about winning and losing – it’s about giving people an amazing experience that makes them come back for more.”

The venue, at 61 Broomielaw, offers “classic” table games as well as electronic games, music acts and live sports screenings, as well as a restaurant.