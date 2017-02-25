Job opportunities promised at open day

A Glasgow-based recruitment firm is staging a special Lanarkshire open day on March 22, in a bid to find good candidates for local firms.

The recruitment drive by Brightwork is being staged at the Hamilton Academical Stadium at New Douglas Park, and aims to identify suitable candidates for a large number of industrial posts.

These are said to include production operators, fork lift truck drivers and warehouse operators.

Potential employers are said to include an injection moulding manufacturer, a leading drinks manufacturer and a distribution centre.

Everyone who attends the session, which runs from 10am till 4pm, will be met by Brightwork’s account co-ordinators who will answer any questions about prospective vacancies.

Brightwork will also be able to complete any compliance paperwork, check references, and conduct a face-to-face interview and induction progress.

The firm says: “A trip to the stadium represents a same day employment process for the right candidates”.

Brightwork marketing manager Lynsey Rayne said: “A number of our clients are expanding into Lanarkshire, and the open day is a great way to get the maximum number of people into employment.

“The rates of pay are excellent and we are hoping for a great turnout.

“Brightwork is committed to the Living Wage and firmly believes in a better future for all of Scotland’s workers. Our clients want the best qualified candidates working for them and we are eager to open doors to the people of Hamilton.

“This is a fantastic opportunity, and we want to help as many as we can to find the job they are looking for and to get the best for our clients and candidates.”

Anyone interested in attending should contact the event’s coordinator, Daniel Cairney, either by telephone on 0141 272 8143, or email daniel.cairney@brightwork.co.uk with an up-to-date CV.

There are also full details at http://www.brightwork.co.uk/8028-2/.