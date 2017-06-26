Jamie’s team are on the ball to boost family help charity

A football match is being organised to raise awareness of suicide prevention efforts in North Lanarkshire and boost the funds of a charity which supports bereaved families.

The 11-a-side game is taking place at Wishaw Sports Centre on Saturday, July 15, at 1pm.

People are being encouraged to go along to support it and donate to an online fund at https://crowdfunding.justgiving.com/jamie-dickson-1?utm_id=119

Organiser Jamie Dickson decided to do something after a friend committed suicide. He said: “We are raising much-needed funds for Petal who do a fantastic job helping families in Scotland.”