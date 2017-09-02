It’s open day at Lanarkshire’s SSPCA hub

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is inviting everyone who loves pets to visit their centre in Hamilton on Sunday next week (September 10).

Activities on the day, which celebrates Scottish Animal Week, will include £10 microchipping, face painting, and a raffle with prizes from Petplanet, Calzeat and more.

Scottish SPCA Pic Peter Devlin

Lanarkshire centre manager Peter Fleming said: “We’re really looking forward to the open day and would love to see as many animal lovers as possible.

“We’re inviting the public to come along to meet the animals at our centre and the staff who care for them.

“Last year our centre rehomed over 1,162 animals and we have already found a new home for over 513 this year – so we really need the support of the public more than ever.

“As an animal welfare charity, we receive no government or lottery funding and rely on the generosity of animal lovers to continue our vital work.”

The open day at the centre on Bothwell Road, Hamilton ML3 0SB, runs from 1pm to 4pm.