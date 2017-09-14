It’s all in the filling for pie king Jamie

James Chapman (Butchers) Ltd, which has shops in Motherwell and Wishaw, starred at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

It won a diamond award and title of Scottish champion for a Mince Round and a gold for its Steak & Sausage Pie.

Jamie Chapman received the prizes from Judith Johnston of contests sponsors Lucas Ingredients. He said: “Our bakery products are an important part of our business and are made fresh daily from the finest ingredients.”

More than 250 pies from throughout the country were tested at Forth Valley College for appearance, flavour, filling and appeal.