Is your cat a Top Cat?

If you are the owner of a moggy with a great tale to tell now’s the time to nominate your feline friend for a Cat Award.

Nominations are open for the ultimate cat lovers’ accolade – the cat world’s equivalent of the Oscars – and if your moggy has the makings of a star (like, say, the now hugely famous Bob the Cat) - you and your furry pal could be in the frame for the red carpet treatment at a glittering awards ceremony in London’s Savoy Hotel in August.

Run by Cats Protection, the National Cat Awards 2017 will be dishing out honours for cat-egories which include:

Hero Cat – Cats that save the day.

Most Caring Cat – Cats that positively impact a person’s health or wellbeing.

Fur-ever Friends – Tales of friendship between children and cats.

Outstanding Rescue Cat – Fabulous felines adopted from animal charities.

Purina Better Together - Celebrating the special bond that has transformed and enriched the lives of both a feline and human.

The competition is open to all living domestic cats in the UK, and the cat which exemplifies all the finest qualities of feline lovability will be given the supreme champion National Cat of the Year award.

Entries close on Friday, March 31, and there are full details of how to enter at http://www.cats.org.uk/national-cat-awards