Indoor cycling event in memory of Craig for charity he ‘loved’

A charity event takes place on Sunday, Jaunary 29, in memory of New Stevenston man Craig Dymock.

The father-of-two, who ran his own double glazing window business, died at the age of 49 while out cycling in November.

More than 500 people attended his funeral in Bellshill West Parish Church.

Lorraine Beattie has organised an RPM-athon in Airdrie Leisure Centre from 11am-5pm in aid of CHAS.

She said: “Our dearest friend Craig Dymock died very suddenly doing what he loved, cycling!

“To honour him, we are doing a six-hour indoor bike ride to raise funds for CHAS, a charity he loved and supported.”

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lorraine-Beattie2.