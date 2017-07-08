Hunt for owner of abandoned Zoe

The Scottish SPCA is seeking the owner of an abandoned dog which was found tied to a tree near North Dryburgh Road in Wishaw.

The animals charity was alerted after the female Akita was spotted by a member of the public.

The dog - which appears badly under-nourished and in poor condition - is now in the care of the SSPCA rescue and rehoming centre in Lanarkshire, where she has been named Zoe.

Lanarkshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre Manager Peter Fleming said, “We aren’t sure how Zoe came to be there alone and can’t rule out the possibility she has been abandoned.

“We are asking people in the area with any information to call our helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.