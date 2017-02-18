Hunt for missing ‘camper’ man

Police are asking Motherwell residents if they’ve seen missing Coatbridge man Alan O’Nion (54), who was last seen just after 11.30pm on Tuesday, February 14.

Their enquiries have revealed that Alan (pictured) bought camping equipment, including a black and grey tent, and it’s thought he could be camping out in the Motherwell or Hamilton area.

He is 6ft tall, medium build with short receding grey hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion.

When last seen he was wearing a dark-coloured zipper hooded top, dark jeans and white trainers.

Police have asked that if anyone sees Alan – or if he sees their appeal himself – they make contact with Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident number PS-20170214-3864 or e-mail the details to Lanarkshiremissingpersons@scotland.pnn.police.uk.