Hope Street gas leak spells weekend of repairs

Scottish Gas Network have been forced to close one lane of Motherwell’s Hope Street this weekend for repairs on a leaking gas mains.

SGN moved in after an alert member of the public noticed a smell of gas in the area near the Masonic Hall earlier in the week.

After monitoring the extent of the leak a trench was opened up and a 12-inch wide gash in a mains pipe was unearthed.

Work started yesterday and continued until 1am this morning, and is expected to be finished by around 6pm tomorrow – leaving Hope Street clear of any traffic obstruction for Monday morning.

SGN spokesman Denis Kerby said: “When someone contacts our national emergency number -0800 111 999 - we are there within an hour.

“About 90 per cent of our call-outs happen this way.”

“In this case we were able to find the fault then set a time for fixing it when it wouldn’t cause too many traffic problems - at no time was the road completely closed, although traffic was slowed around the area where work was taking place.”