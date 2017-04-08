Homes firm offers bursary boost to local groups

CALA Homes (West) has launched a £5,000 community bursary initiative in a bid to help Lanarkshire charities and organisations

It is inviting local charities and organisations to apply for cash to help fund a project which makes a vital difference in and around the local community.

Liana Canavan, sales and marketing director for CALA Homes (West), said: “We strongly believe that we are not just building houses across Lanarkshire, we are building homes that belong to a wider community.

“It is our intention through the launch of the community bursary that we can help make a difference in some of the key areas in which we are currently building.

“The £5,000 fund has the opportunity to help lots of local organisations and charities do good within Lanarkshire so we are looking forward to helping as many as we can throughout the coming months.

CALA projects include Dullatur Greens in Cumbernauld.

For more information or to view and download the application, visit www.cala.co.uk/bursary. Alternatively application forms can be requested by emailing west.bursary@cala.co.uk and must be submitted by Friday, June 9.

To be in with a chance of getting funds applicants must state the amount they need and what the money will be used for - and will find if they’ve been successful from July onwards.

Applications will be judged by a panel from CALA Homes (West).