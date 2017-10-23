Helping people to stay found

A national charity that helps missing people and their loved ones reconnect has received £59,519 of Scottish Government funding to offer a different kind of help.

There are around 100 reports of missing people in Scotland every day – and many of these relate to a person who has been missing before.

The new cash will be used to help the charity Missing People to provide free training, across the country, with the aim of stopping people fall into a pattern of returning home, only to go missing again soon after.

The charity, which runs a free and confidential helpline to provide 24/7 support to missing children, adults, and their families, says the free one-day training course will help people offer appropriate intervention and support to those who have returned.

Becca Padbury, of Missing People, said: “By delivering this training for free, the charity is committed to supporting more vulnerable children and adults who go missing across Scotland.

“We encourage anyone from local authorities, police forces, health and educational service and the third sector to attend these training sessions.”

Missing People will work with Shelter Scotland, Barnardo’s Scotland and the University of Glasgow to deliver the training.

Ruth Robin, operations manager at Shelter Scotland, said: “We know from our experience that for some, going missing is an intentional act which is a key indication that something isn’t right.

“We work hard to understand why, with the aim of reducing risk and preventing future episodes.

“Often, multiple and complex issues will lead to a person going missing, and these issues may continue long after that person returns home.

“Talking to that person and providing them with a safe, confidential and non-judgemental space to discuss their experience can help prevent them oing missing again.”

For more information or to register, visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/scotlandtraining.