What’s your health service top priority?

NHS patients and their relatives will asked “what matters to you?” on Tuesday, in a bid to find what people really expect from the health service.

“What matters to you?” Day – a concept adopted from a Norwegian idea – aims to encourage and support more meaningful conversations between people who provide health and social care and those who receive it.

Irene Barkby (pictured), who is NHS Lanarkshire executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professions, said: “We’ll be encouraging staff to have a conversation with patients and carers to find out what matters to them and to act on the outcome of the conversation.

“This approach helps us to understand the person and the things that are most important for them. With this crucial insight we are in a much better position to work with the person to find the best way forward for them.”

Staff throughout NHS Lanarkshire, and the Lanarkshire health and social care partnerships, will be participating.

‘“What matters to you?” Day started in Norway in 2014, then expanded to Scotland, Brazil and eleven other countries. Last year more than 520 health and social care teams across Scotland took part.

Rick Edwards, programme manager for person-centred care, said: “We know from experience that the effect of focusing on what really matters to people and ensuring they are included in decisions about their care and treatment can lead to improvements in the quality and effectiveness of what we do.”

For more information visit www.whatmatterstoyou.scot