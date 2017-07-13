Strathclyde Ward welcomes new residents

Motherwell’s new Strathclyde Ward has now opened to patients in NHS Lanarkshire’s Airbles Road Centre premises.

The ward is now home for people who were previously within the Strathclyde suite in Parksprings Care Home.

Katherine Anne Alexander, senior charge nurse for the new Strathclyde Ward, with James Craney and his wife Margaret Craney.

Janice Miles, senior nurse for older people, said: “We are delighted to be back on NHS premises.

“We are very pleased with the new unit, the rooms are so bright and airy. We also benefit from the purpose built dementia garden we have outside which I am sure the patients will enjoy.

“Our staff are really looking forward to looking after our patients in this area.”

Janice added: “Patients moved to the new Strathclyde Ward on Sunday.

“The move went really smoothly thanks to the partnership working with Parksprings, the Scottish Ambulance Service and Getting Better Together, a community transport organisation based in Shotts, who helped to take our patients to the new ward.

“I would like to thank everyone at Parksprings for their terrific support over the years.”

NHS Lanarkshire organised an open day to let relatives and carers have a look around the new facilities.

Everyone who attended got a chance to see their loved one’s room and the communal areas. Staff were also on hand to answer any queries they had.

James Craney, whose mum has moved to the new ward in what was once a maternity unit, said: “My mother is coming back to the place where we first met because I was born in here. I think she is going to love it.

“She will have a lot more freedom, she has got a better view, I am really glad that she is going to have the same staff because she knows them and they know her, that is something I am really happy about.”

Elizabeth Pate, from Motherwell, added: “The new Strathclyde ward is wonderful, it is so bright and homely. The rooms look excellent and the shower rooms look fantastic

“My dad was Strathclyde unit for four weeks and he had a single room. He now shares a room which is good because he has some company. My dad and his roommate were in the Boy’s Brigade together.”